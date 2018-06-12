Kazakhstan hits record in road construction

12 June 2018 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan will put into operation record 4,500 kilometers of roads in 2018, the Minister for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek said at a press conference.

"On average, we put 2,500 kilometers of roads into operation per year. This year we could increase this indicator to 4,500 kilometers," said Kasymbek.

The minister added that the funds, allocated for the construction of roads, are being fully used.

“The schedules for the corresponding objects that were not adopted in the first half of 2018 will be adopted in the second half of 2018. These are such objects as Uzunagash-Otar, Burylbaytal-Balkhash roads, which are being constructed with the support of the World Bank, as well as two projects in the Western Kazakhstan - Aktobe-Kandyagash and Atyrau-Astrakhan. We hold negotiations with the Islamic Development Bank on the latter two projects," Kasymbek said.

---

