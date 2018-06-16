Turkmenistan Airlines resuming flights to Abu Dhabi

16 June 2018 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 16

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines is resuming regular passenger transportation along the Ashgabat-Abu Dhabi-Ashgabat route, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported June 16.

Air tickets can be purchased at all agencies of the service and representative offices of the airline.

Turkmenistan Airlines operate regular flights to airports in Moscow, London, Frankfurt, Birmingham, Bangkok, Delhi, Dubai, Amritsar, Minsk, Almaty, St. Petersburg, Kyiv, Istanbul, Beijing.

Until 2020, modernization of the air fleet will make it possible to open flights from Ashgabat to Kazan (Russia), Jeddah, Medina (Saudi Arabia), Kochi, Ahmedabad (India), Samara (Russia), Hanoi (Vietnam), Vienna (Austria), Sofia (Bulgaria), Budapest (Hungary), Manama (Bahrain), New York (US), Toronto (Canada), according to the website of Turkmenistan Airlines.

In 2021-2030, there are plans to open flights to Madrid (Spain), Jakarta (Indonesia), Muscat (Oman), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Singapore (Singapore), Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Cairo (Egypt).

