Minister: Azerbaijan, Vietnam must fully use co-op potential

20 June 2018 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Vietnam have great potential for the development of cooperation, which should be fully used, Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani energy minister, co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission for economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation, said.

Shahbazov made the remarks at the second meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Baku June 20.

He said that Azerbaijan and Vietnam intend to expand bilateral relations in various fields.

In his turn, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh stressed that Vietnam and Azerbaijan have the potential to develop cooperation in many fields.

During the meeting it was stressed that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Vietnam amounted to $101 million in 2017; the export of Azerbaijani goods to Vietnam amounted to $55 million, while export of Vietnamese goods to Azerbaijan totaled $46 million.

The ministers also discussed the possibilities of cooperation in such areas as the application of new technologies in the oil and gas sector, the rational use of energy and the use of renewable energy sources.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Vietnam amounted to $15.86 million in January-April 2018. Around $630,000 accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Vietnam. The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 65.2 percent for the year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan and Vietnam sign protocol of Intergovernmental Commission meeting
Economy news 14:32
AzerTelecom expanding infrastructure in Baku and regions
Society 14:23
Azerbaijani army liberates heights in Nakhchivan, controls road to Lachin: minister
Politics 13:36
Azerbaijan liberates another village from Armenian occupation in Nakhchivan (VIDEO)
Politics 12:14
CoE says Armenia’s claims on ending Azerbaijan’s membership are nonsense
Politics 12:06
Yerevan should focus on its domestic problems, instead of attempting to distort Azerbaijan’s admirable image – Peter Tase
Politics 11:47
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
‘Azerbaijan actively cooperates with UN special rapporteurs on human rights’
Politics 09:17
China, Bolivia to deepen cooperation
China 19 June 20:25
Azerbaijan to take part in ministerial meeting of OPEC, non-OPEC countries in Vienna
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:59
New pipelines to allow Baku to increase gas supplies to foreign market
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:36
More nonsense from Armenian Foreign Ministry?
Politics 19 June 14:34
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:19
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 June 14:02
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 14:00
Baku to host event dedicated to World Refugee Day
Politics 19 June 13:45
City council member: Azerbaijan-Israel ties to further flourish
Politics 19 June 11:16
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 11:05