Azer Turk Bank offers military servants loans under favorable conditions

25 June 2018 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Starting from June 25, Azer Turk Bank launches the special promo campaign for the servicemans, on the occasion of 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the campaign, bank offers cash consumer loans on profitable terms to employees of the country's power structures.

Azer Turk Bank offers to employees of the country's power structures the consumer loans up to 5,000 manats without a guarantor and up to 20,000 manats with guarantor for the period from 3 to 36 months. Annual interest rate varies from 18 percent to 22 percent.

The campaign is valid till July 7.

The campaign is valid for the staff of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Special State Security Service, the State Border Service and the Prosecutor's Office.

More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.

Azernews Newspaper
