Zarif: Iran wants strong region

27 June 2018 02:21 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran wants a strong region based on cooperation, IRNA reported.

Speaking during a meeting with visiting Uzbekistan's Security Council Secretary Viktor Mahmudov, the Iranian foreign minister said that helping security, stability and economic cooperation in the area of transit in Uzbekistan is on the agenda of both countries.

Zarif said he was satisfied with the beginning of a new constructive era between Uzbekistan and the region, Iran in particular, adding that expansion of Tehran-Tashkent cooperation would benefit the interests of both nations.

The Uzbek official, for his part, described his visit to Iran as constructive, saying Uzbekistan's leadership believes in further promotion of ties with Iran in all areas.

Uzbekistan wants enhanced cooperation with Iran in all areas, including transit, transportation, energy, as well as cultural and tourism exchanges, Mahmudov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran, Oman to discuss expansion of ties at next joint economic commission
Business 26 June 22:36
US pushing allies to cut Iran oil purchase to zero by November
Nuclear Program 26 June 22:14
Iran after enhanced ties with China, Caspian Sea states – Jahangiri
Politics 26 June 21:03
Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Refinery saves $5.4B
Oil&Gas 26 June 13:33
Export of Iran gas to Europe possible via Syria coasts - official
Oil&Gas 26 June 11:21
Iran says to unveil new gas plan in September
Oil&Gas 26 June 11:17
Iran's interior minister to visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 25 June 10:24
US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)
Nuclear Program 25 June 07:11
US bent on destroying nuclear deal: Iran FM
Nuclear Program 24 June 19:17
Iran, Serbia to enhance ties in energy sector
Business 24 June 17:55
Iran exporting biological drugs to more than 10 countries: official
Business 24 June 14:24
Iran expects Europe to voice proposals for preserving nuclear deal by July
Politics 24 June 07:34
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 June 15:38
Iran launches 2nd trade center in China
Business 23 June 14:12
Iran, Russia agree to coordinate actions for saving JCPOA
Nuclear Program 23 June 02:23
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 22 June 20:44
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
PKK leaders often hide in Iran – Turkish Foreign Minister
Politics 22 June 16:11