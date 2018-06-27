Zarif: Iran wants strong region

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran wants a strong region based on cooperation, IRNA reported.

Speaking during a meeting with visiting Uzbekistan's Security Council Secretary Viktor Mahmudov, the Iranian foreign minister said that helping security, stability and economic cooperation in the area of transit in Uzbekistan is on the agenda of both countries.

Zarif said he was satisfied with the beginning of a new constructive era between Uzbekistan and the region, Iran in particular, adding that expansion of Tehran-Tashkent cooperation would benefit the interests of both nations.

The Uzbek official, for his part, described his visit to Iran as constructive, saying Uzbekistan's leadership believes in further promotion of ties with Iran in all areas.

Uzbekistan wants enhanced cooperation with Iran in all areas, including transit, transportation, energy, as well as cultural and tourism exchanges, Mahmudov said.

