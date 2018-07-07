Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.497 manats or 0.3526 percent the last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,127.2508 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 25 2153.968 July 2 2126.3855 June 26 - July 3 2105.7050 June 27 2133.6615 July 4 2136.4835 June 28 2128.434 July 5 2133.7975 June 29 2127.176 July 6 2133.8825 Average weekly 2135,8099 Average weekly 2127.2508

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0078 manats or 0.286 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.1837 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 25 27,819 July 2 27.2361 June 26 - July 3 26.8597 June 27 27,5641 July 4 27.3210 June 28 27,3807 July 5 27.2734 June 29 27,3829 July 6 27.2283 Average weekly 27,5367 Average weekly 27.1837

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 3.9695 manats or 0.2759 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,420.1579 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 25 1487.517 July 2 1438.7950 June 26 - July 3 1370.5145 June 27 1468.6215 July 4 1426.9715 June 28 1454.197 July 5 1429.6830 June 29 1443.164 July 6 1434.8255 Average weekly 1463,3749 Average weekly 1420.1579

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 4,352 manats or 0.2687 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,613.011 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 25 1626,4325 July 2 1619.5645 June 26 - July 3 1602.5900 June 27 1635,995 July 4 1612.4330 June 28 1621,97 July 5 1615.2550 June 29 1613,538 July 6 1615.2125 Average weekly 1624,4838 Average weekly 1613.011

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news