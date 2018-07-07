Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

7 July 2018 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.497 manats or 0.3526 percent the last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,127.2508 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 25

2153.968

July 2

2126.3855

June 26

-

July 3

2105.7050

June 27

2133.6615

July 4

2136.4835

June 28

2128.434

July 5

2133.7975

June 29

2127.176

July 6

2133.8825

Average weekly

2135,8099

Average weekly

2127.2508

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0078 manats or 0.286 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.1837 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 25

27,819

July 2

27.2361

June 26

-

July 3

26.8597

June 27

27,5641

July 4

27.3210

June 28

27,3807

July 5

27.2734

June 29

27,3829

July 6

27.2283

Average weekly

27,5367

Average weekly

27.1837

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 3.9695 manats or 0.2759 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,420.1579 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 25

1487.517

July 2

1438.7950

June 26

-

July 3

1370.5145

June 27

1468.6215

July 4

1426.9715

June 28

1454.197

July 5

1429.6830

June 29

1443.164

July 6

1434.8255

Average weekly

1463,3749

Average weekly

1420.1579

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 4,352 manats or 0.2687 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,613.011 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 25

1626,4325

July 2

1619.5645

June 26

-

July 3

1602.5900

June 27

1635,995

July 4

1612.4330

June 28

1621,97

July 5

1615.2550

June 29

1613,538

July 6

1615.2125

Average weekly

1624,4838

Average weekly

1613.011

