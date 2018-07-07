Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7
By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.497 manats or 0.3526 percent the last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,127.2508 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 25
|
2153.968
|
July 2
|
2126.3855
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
2105.7050
|
June 27
|
2133.6615
|
July 4
|
2136.4835
|
June 28
|
2128.434
|
July 5
|
2133.7975
|
June 29
|
2127.176
|
July 6
|
2133.8825
|
Average weekly
|
2135,8099
|
Average weekly
|
2127.2508
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0078 manats or 0.286 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.1837 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 25
|
27,819
|
July 2
|
27.2361
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
26.8597
|
June 27
|
27,5641
|
July 4
|
27.3210
|
June 28
|
27,3807
|
July 5
|
27.2734
|
June 29
|
27,3829
|
July 6
|
27.2283
|
Average weekly
|
27,5367
|
Average weekly
|
27.1837
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 3.9695 manats or 0.2759 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,420.1579 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 25
|
1487.517
|
July 2
|
1438.7950
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1370.5145
|
June 27
|
1468.6215
|
July 4
|
1426.9715
|
June 28
|
1454.197
|
July 5
|
1429.6830
|
June 29
|
1443.164
|
July 6
|
1434.8255
|
Average weekly
|
1463,3749
|
Average weekly
|
1420.1579
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 4,352 manats or 0.2687 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,613.011 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 25
|
1626,4325
|
July 2
|
1619.5645
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1602.5900
|
June 27
|
1635,995
|
July 4
|
1612.4330
|
June 28
|
1621,97
|
July 5
|
1615.2550
|
June 29
|
1613,538
|
July 6
|
1615.2125
|
Average weekly
|
1624,4838
|
Average weekly
|
1613.011
