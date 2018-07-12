Uzbekistan, Switzerland develop co-op in agriculture

12 July 2018 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

A business delegation from Switzerland headed by the Minister of Economy, Education and Scientific Research of the Confederation Johann Schneider-Ammann arrived in Uzbekistan on July 12,”UzDaily” news portal reported.

The delegation of Switzerland arrived to familiarize with the progress of social and economic reforms implemented in Uzbekistan and to discuss the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The delegation included representatives of a number of companies, banks, economic departments of Switzerland.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will hold talks in the ministries and other structures of Uzbekistan, visit a number of enterprises. Also, the business circles will take part in the business forum.

The delegation will also visit Samarkand, where it will get acquainted with the implementation of the Swiss-funded project to develop the irrigation network, as well as observe activities of a local enterprise specializing in the supply of dried fruits, vegetables.

Switzerland is one of the leading trade and economic partners of Uzbekistan in Europe. According to the results of 2017, bilateral trade amounted to $154.5 million. In Uzbekistan, 84 companies operate with the participation of Swiss capital.

