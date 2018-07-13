China to allocate grant to Uzbekistan within "One Belt-One Road" project

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The Republican Center for Training in the Basics of Entrepreneurship and the Uzbek-Chinese Trade Association have signed a Memorandum of cooperation, "Podrobno.uz" reported.

The document is designed for five years and provides for the implementation of a number of interesting projects. For example, the parties agreed to strengthen friendly relations in the field of business training, as well as to attract Chinese investments and advanced technologies to Uzbekistan.

In particular, the Uzbek-Chinese Trade Association will promote the attraction of a grant for the Training Center through "One Belt-One Way" project for the organization of educational programs and research in the area of development of entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan.

In addition, it is planned to create a "Questionnaire of the Chinese investor", to hold various kinds of joint conferences, seminars, forums, projects. An exchange of experience between Uzbek and Chinese teachers in the field of business training will also be implemented.

The establishment of a permanent exhibition site of Chinese mini-technologies in small industrial zones together with the concerned ministries and agencies will be another important area of cooperation. This is done to ensure that the students of the Training Center's courses could get acquainted with the equipment produced in China, create their own business and thereafter obtain a preferential loan from the banks of Uzbekistan at the end of their studies.

The Uzbek-Chinese Trade Association has been functioning since 2016 and has managed to attract investments in Uzbekistan in the amount of $ 300 million in a short period.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news