Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover hits $17.7 billion

Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan made up US$17.7 billion in January-June 2018, including exports – US$7.8 billion and imports – US$9.9 billion.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, the balance of foreign trade was minus US$2.1 billion.

Exports of energy carriers and petroleum products increased by 78.5% as compared to the same period of the previous year, 1.9 times due to export of natural gas, chemical products and products - by 5.3%, due to exports of plastics and products from of them - by 18.7%.

The volume of food exports increased by 58.9% due to an increase in the export of fruit and vegetable products by 73.4%.

In the structure of imports, the major share falls on machinery and equipment - 33.8%, chemical products and products from it - 11.5%.

The share of services in total exports was 30.8%, including 10.5% - transportation services, and 18.4% are related to travel.

In January-June 2018, the balance of foreign trade totaled minus US$2.1 billion, including with the CIS countries - minus US$0.8 billion and with other countries - minus US$1.3 billion.

Among the CIS countries, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are the main foreign trade partners which account for 28.4% of the foreign trade turnover, among other countries - China, Turkey, the Republic of Korea, Afghanistan, Germany, the United States, Latvia, Iran, France, which account for 33.8% of total foreign trade turnover

The volume of exports of fruit and vegetable products amounted to US$463.2 million, or increased compared to the same period last year by 73.3%.

From the total volume of fruits and vegetables, the share of fruits and berries amounted to 51.2% (92.2% more compared to the same period of the last year), vegetables - 40.7% (63.4%), grapes - 5.5% (decreased by 1.1%).

In the export of fruit and vegetable products, the main partners are Kazakhstan (out of a total of 51.9%), Russia (15.2%), Kyrgyzstan (8.6%), Afghanistan (5.5%), China (4.1%), Vietnam (3.0%), Turkey (2.1%), Pakistan (1.8%) and Iran (1.0%).

The physical volume of exports of fruit and vegetable products amounted to 590.6 thousand tons, or increased by 74.7% compared to the same period last year. Of the total volume of fruit and vegetable products, the number of fruits and berries amounted to 118.5 thousand tons, (increased in comparison with the same period of the last year by 21.7%), vegetables - 429.2 thousand tons (2.1 times), grapes - 27.8 thousand tons (17.9% decrease), peanuts - 11.9 thousand tons (6.0 times), melons and fresh watermelons - 3.2 thousand tons (2.3 times).

As a result, in January-June 2018, the share of exports of fruit and vegetable products in the total volume amounted to 5.9%.

According to the results of January-June 2018, the share of exports of textile products in the total volume of exports was 8.4%. The volume of exports of textile products reached US$652.0 million, or increased compared to the same period last year by 16.7%.

