International Bank of Azerbaijan increases its capital

16 July 2018 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

The assets of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) for July 1, amounted to 7.62 billion manat, loan portfolio - 1.68 billion manat.

According to the reporting period, the volume of deposits of the population in the bank amounted to 1.26 billion manat, and corporate clients' funds - 2.63 billion manat, said the message of the bank on Monday.

The International Bank of Azerbaijan increased its capital in the 1H2018 . Thus, the total capital of the bank increased during the reporting period by 238 million manat and reached the level of 762 million manat, the capital adequacy ratio increased to 25.9 percent. As of July 1, the authorized capital of the bank was 1.22 billion manat.

Information on the products and services of the IBA can be obtained at www.ibar.az , in all 36 branches and 40 offices of the bank, by calling the Information Center (937), as well as on the official page of the bank on Facebook.

The official rate for July 16 is 1.7 AZN / USD.

