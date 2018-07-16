International Bank of Azerbaijan increases its capital

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

The assets of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) for July 1, amounted to 7.62 billion manat, loan portfolio - 1.68 billion manat.

According to the reporting period, the volume of deposits of the population in the bank amounted to 1.26 billion manat, and corporate clients' funds - 2.63 billion manat, said the message of the bank on Monday.

The International Bank of Azerbaijan increased its capital in the 1H2018 . Thus, the total capital of the bank increased during the reporting period by 238 million manat and reached the level of 762 million manat, the capital adequacy ratio increased to 25.9 percent. As of July 1, the authorized capital of the bank was 1.22 billion manat.

The official rate for July 16 is 1.7 AZN / USD.

