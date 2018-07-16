Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 16

16 July 2018 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-six banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (settlements implemented in a day) in tenge was 342.44 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $55 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1 (settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 342.49 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $107.850 million.

