Business - basis of Russian-Azerbaijani bilateral co-op, minister says

17 July 2018 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Business is the basis of all Russian-Azerbaijani bilateral cooperation, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said at a meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council.

The minister noted that the Russian-Azerbaijani business council can act as a generator of business ideas in the Azerbaijani direction, and a source of proposals for their solution.

The activities of business councils contribute significantly to the increase in trade between the two countries. Over the five months of 2018, it increased by almost 21 percent, compared to the same period in 2017 and exceeded $900,000.

Oreshkin noted that the Russian side of the council includes about 50 companies.

"These are banks and industrial companies that are interested in implementing promising projects in Azerbaijan," he explained.

Speaking of the volume of accumulated Russian investments in the Azerbaijani economy, the minister said it was about $150 million.

"We are talking about such areas as oil and gas sector, engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemical industry, banking. The Azerbaijani side also shows interest in increasing investment. First of all, it is the agro-industrial sector and the tourism industry," he said.

“The main task of the ministry is to create conditions for the further development of business cooperation between our countries”, he said.

The key areas of bilateral cooperation are identified: first of all, elimination of trade barriers, development of transport potential, creation of joint ventures in the territory of Azerbaijan, said the official.

During the meeting, the chairman of the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council was elected - the Head of the Group of "R-Pharm" companies Alexey Repik was elected.

“Alexey Repik's candidacy for the post of chairman of the Russian-Azerbaijani business council is perfectly suited for the realization of the goals set before us”, Oreshkin said.

---

