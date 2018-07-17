Uzbek and Russian banks to co-op in operations on world capital markets

17 July 2018 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Uzbek "Uzpromstroybank" JSCB is expanding cooperation with major Russian banks "Sberbank" JSC and "Gazprombank» JSC, "Gazeta.uz" reported.

The cooperation will cover such areas as correspondent operations, trade and export financing, operations in the world debt and capital markets, exchange of experience and training.

Uzpromstroybank pays special attention to the role and importance of HR sphere in the process of transformation of the bank into a highly effective leading financial institution, as well as ensuring its successful development and expansion.

Thus, the bank has reached an agreement with Sberbank, which is one of the leading banking conglomerates not only in Russia but also in Europe. It is aimed at establishing cooperation in the field of HR development, including training and education in various areas at the corporate university of Sberbank.

In addition, an agreement has also been reached with Gazprombank, which is one of the top 3 largest banks in Russia, to exchange experience and train personnel, in particular in the field of implementing projects based on the principles of public-private partnership.

