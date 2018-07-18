Uzbekistan and South Korea to establish technopark in Tashkent

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Innovation center of Uzbekistan for support of development and implementation of information technologies Mirzo Ulugbek Innovation Center (MUIC) and Association of Technology Parks of the Republic of Korea have discussed the future cooperation in the framework of the project of implementation of the capital technopark under the innovation center, "Podrobno.uz" reported.

The report came following the results of negotiations between the representatives of MUIC and the Chairman of the Association of Technoparks Jeyhun Lee, which took place in Tashkent.

"Jeyhun Lee expressed his readiness to provide to MUIC practical assistance in the upcoming work. In particular, one of the leading experts of the Association will advise the directorate during the development of the concept and in the course of the construction of the IT-infrastructure facility. His experience will help to create an effective mechanism that will ensure maximum efficiency of the technopark, transforming new innovative ideas, discoveries into commercial products and promising to become an important platform of the startup ecosystem in Uzbekistan," MUIC noted.

The development of scientific research potential and ecosystem of startups will be another area of cooperation. Korean experts believe that, the work in this area should be carried out in parallel with the creation of infrastructure.

The official ceremony of signing of the memorandum will be held in the first decade of September in Seoul, where the delegation of the innovation center will travel on a working visit. Uzbek specialists will get acquainted with the activities of the Association, which unites 18 technoparks and the regional agency for industrial planning.

Its tasks include networking, organization of exchange of experience between technoparks and the government, municipalities, foreign institutions, focused on the development and support of technoparks, carrying out activities in the field of training and networking.

A delegation of Korean specialists visited Namangan region a few days earlier. Jeyhun Lee met with head of local administration (governor) Khairullo Bozorov, entrepreneurs in the Namangan regional territorial department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

Members of the delegation held a presentation on the experience of the Republic of Korea in the establishment and development of technology parks, as well as visited Kasansay district, where the construction of a technology park has already begun.

