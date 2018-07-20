Azerbaijan’s Food Products Procurement and Supply OJSC discloses sales volumes (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

For six months of 2018, Azerbaijan’s Food Products’ Procurement and Supply OJSC sold products worth 52 million manats to structures financed from the state budget, the company told Trend July 20.

“Contracts for the purchase and sale were signed with 850 companies and organizations financed from the state budget,” the company said. “The orders were placed on the tedaruk.az website and proposals were accepted online from 286 manufacturers for 173 types of products. After carrying out certain studies, contracts were signed with 214 producers and sellers. As a result, in the first six months of this year, 28,000 tons of products worth 52 million manats of these manufacturers and sellers were procured and delivered to 1,934 supply points of central and district bodies of the executive power.”

About 20,000 tons of vegetables, 3,200 tons of fruits, 1,600 tons of melons and about 4,000 tons of legumes were sold in the Azerbaijani market during this period.

Export of products by the company for the mentioned period amounted to over 4 million manats. At the same time, no exports were made in June.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order establishing "Procurement and Supply of Food Products" OJSC in April 2016.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on July 20)

---

