Black Star Burger restaurant to open in Tashkent soon

Black Star Burger restaurant is planned to open in Tashkent soon, Podrobno.uz reported referring to CEO and Founder of GŌSHT Groop Abdurashid Iminov.

Iminov said one of the founders of the Black Star Burger chain Timati will attend the opening of the restaurant. It will be situated in the residential area Ц-1.

"We have created a restaurant of a new formation, which makes meals deliciously, with high quality and fast. We compare ourselves in quality with the world leaders of the level of Burger Umami, Gordon Ramsey, and we stand very democratically on a par with McDonald's in terms of the pricing policy", Manager of the Black Star Burger project Victor Gor said earlier.

Black Star Burger is a joint project of businessman Yuri Levitas and music label Timati Black Star. The first restaurant in Moscow opened in September 2016 and is remembered by Muscovites for giant queues at the entrance.

As a result, Black Star Burger on Novy Arbat paid off in 5 months, Yuri Levitas told “Vedomosti” newspaper. Yuri Levitas said in a conversation with RBC TV channel that he decided to use the media capabilities of Black Star Inc. for the development of the project, relying on the 20 million group of subscribers of the music label in Instagram alone.

