Shavkat Mirziyoyev orders to accelerate construction of aboveground metro in Tashkent (PHOTO)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered to commission the first stage of the aboveground metro in Tashkent on the eve of celebration of Navruz national holiday (March 20-21) in 2019, the presidential press service stated.

The corresponding orders were given during a visit of the president to the Yashnabad district of the capital.

Construction of new metro lines, the total length of which is 52.1 kilometers, is carried out in five stages. On the first stage, a line will be laid from the Dustlik station of the Tashkent Metro to the Kuilyuk market. On this 11-kilometer segment 8 stations will be built.

“It is wrong that public transport depends on oil and gas. The aboveground metro is accessible, convenient and safe means of transportation. Most importantly, it will take on some of the burden of other types of public transport and help relieve the roads in the city center. Moreover, it will be easier to control the charging of fare,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The head of state ordered to accelerate the work, organize it in several shifts and complete the construction as early as possible.

The French company Alstom earlier told Trend that they expect clarity regarding construction of rail ring around Tashkent to propose corresponding products.

“What is not yet sure for us is how this ring is going to work. Is it going to be single network ring connection like in Moscow or is it going to be suburban train that will go around the city and connect with the outside. On top of that, it is not yet clear how the connection between metro network and this ring is going to be done,” Peille said.

The company added that they continue discussions in this regard with Tashkent Metro and Tashkent municipality.

