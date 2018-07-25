JPMorgan Chase to assist Uzbekistan in obtaining sovereign credit rating, issuing bonds

25 July 2018 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Hungarian quick frozen food manufacturer may enter Uzbek agro industry (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02
World Bank issues another loan to Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:20
USAID providing support to agricultural sector of Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:32
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new bus route
Tourism 12:26
Uzbekistan OKs virtual bank cards, accentuates on anti-fraud systems
Economy news 12:19
Ipak Yuli - first Uzbek bank to implement German SAP's credit line solution
Economy news 11:52
Latest
Hungarian quick frozen food manufacturer may enter Uzbek agro industry (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02
Iran unveils upgraded Sukhoi 22 fighters
Society 15:53
Exchange rate of Azerbaijan's manat against US dollar to strengthen - report
Economy news 15:44
Iranian warships arrive in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 15:44
Kazakh bank and national road operator become strategic partners
Kazakhstan 15:39
Gas consumption down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:29
Turkey does not intend to stop relations with Iran for sake of US - Erdogan
Turkey 15:23
World Bank issues another loan to Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:20
'Armageddon' fire in Greece kills at least 80, many missing
Europe 15:15