Uzbekistan to manufacture textile products under Zara, Nike, Adidas brands

24 July 2018 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Arnasoy Gold Tex, an Uzbek textile company, is planning to establish manufacture of products under the Zara Home Collection and Tac Home brands in the territory of Uzbekistan, Gazeta.uz reports.

Arnasoy Gold Tex, which has a factory with the latest textile equipment and quality standard of ISO 9001, has won the support and recommendations from such world fashion houses as Zara Home Collection and Tac Home. Specialists of these brands have been involved in the work for successful completion of the project, as well as for cooperation for a period of 5 years.

The company has an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certificate, which serves as an additional confirmation of the quality of its products. The factory will be launched in early 2019 and will provide jobs for more than 700 people.

The presence of ISO 9001 certificate will allow Uzbek textiles to enter international markets, where the presence of such certificate is a mandatory requirement.

Also, it is planned to sign contracts with the world famous brands Nike and Adidas for production of sportswear. This news will be a real gift for football fans, especially now that Uzbekistan is actively developing this branch of sports and physical culture in general.

The products to be manufactured at the new factory will easily compete with the products from the world textile leaders.

Residents and guests of Uzbekistan will have a great opportunity to buy comfortable and fashionable novelties from well-known manufacturers, made of domestic cotton and sold at an affordable price.

