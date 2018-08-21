World Bank talks annual damage to economy of Uzbekistan from earthquakes

21 August 2018 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

The earthquakes annually cause damage to the economy of Uzbekistan in the amount of up to $2 billion, as it was revealed during a five-day seminar on the preservation of cultural heritage and sustainable tourism in Uzbekistan, which was held in Bukhara by the State Committee for Tourism Development and the World Bank, the Uzbek media reported.

At the same time, natural disasters, including floods and mudflows, destroy not only the economy, but also the cultural heritage of the country.

Currently, there are more than 20 historical cities, 4 of which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, and more than 7,600 cultural heritage sites in the country.

The seminar was held in order to assist the government in introducing the concept of management of risks of natural disasters into the system of protection of these cultural monuments.

The seminar was attended by representatives of the ministries of culture, construction, emergency situations, Academy of Sciences, local administrations, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, “Hunarmand” Association.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
European car rental giant starting activity in Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:46
Central Bank of Uzbekistan to join Alliance for Financial Inclusion
Economy news 12:59
Uzbekistan to allow sale of digital goods without customs clearance
ICT 12:58
Russian robot policemen may appear in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China
ICT 12:08
First free public Internet in Uzbekistan to appear in Tashkent
ICT 10:30
Foreign company to manage Uzbek biggest metallurgical companies
Economy news 20 August 20:45
Latest
European banks with Turkey exposure face manageable capital impact: DBRS
Economy news 16:32
Iran government revenues via indirect taxes registers growth
Business 16:23
SOCAR’s Oil and Gas Construction Trust to buy belts, loops for lifting cargo via tender
Tenders 16:14
Development of intellectual property insurance in Azerbaijan requires support
Economy news 16:12
European car rental giant starting activity in Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:46
German MP Weiler on "undesirable persons" list since 2014 - Azerbaijan's MFA
Politics 15:42
Dust pollution sends 95 Iranians to hospitals
Society 15:28
Iran’s imports from EU fall
Business 15:26
US pressuring Iran’s neighbors: learning from the past
Commentary 15:10