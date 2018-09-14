Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 14, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 1.394 manats to 2048.908 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 14, compared to the price on Sept. 13.

The price of silver increased by 0.025 manats to 24.2162 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 14.7305 manats to 1,673.99 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of platinum increased by 1,139 manats to 1,374.195 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 14, 2018 Sept. 13, 2018 Gold XAU 2,048.908 2,047.514 Silver XAG 24.2162 24.1912 Platinum XPT 1,374.195 1,362.805 Palladium XPD 1,673.99 1,659.2595

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 14)

