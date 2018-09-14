Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan

14 September 2018 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 14, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 1.394 manats to 2048.908 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 14, compared to the price on Sept. 13.

The price of silver increased by 0.025 manats to 24.2162 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 14.7305 manats to 1,673.99 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of platinum increased by 1,139 manats to 1,374.195 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 14, 2018

Sept. 13, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,048.908

2,047.514

Silver

XAG

24.2162

24.1912

Platinum

XPT

1,374.195

1,362.805

Palladium

XPD

1,673.99

1,659.2595

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 14)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 14
Economy news 09:21
Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13 September 21:29
Prices for exported goods in Kazakhstan increase by 9.5%
Economy news 13 September 12:44
Turkmenistan reduces internet tariffs for rural areas
Turkmenistan 13 September 09:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 13
Economy news 13 September 09:32
Gold, silver, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12 September 14:51
Latest
Turkish education ministry to buy coal via tender
Tenders 10:12
Tender: Turkish university to buy CCTV cameras
Tenders 10:08
Greece, Bulgaria to ink agreement on tax treatment of IGB
Oil&Gas 10:07
Turkish health ministry to buy equipment, medicines via tender
Tenders 10:04
Ankara Mayor’s Office to buy sporting goods via tender
Turkey 10:02
US should decide on its allies in region – Turkish FM
Turkey 09:59
Russian finance minister, US energy chief agree that dialogue should continue
Russia 09:52
Amazon ends free shipping to Israel
Israel 09:48
Turkey's Water Resources Administration to buy aluminum sulfate via tender
Tenders 09:47