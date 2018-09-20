MAN Auto-Uzbekistan to premiere innovative truck model

20 September 2018 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

MAN Auto-Uzbekistan, an Uzbek-German joint venture, will present a new model of the MAN TGS 19.400 4X2 (Efficient Line) truck, the press service of the company said in a statement.

The new model of tractor will be presented on Sept. 21 in the framework of the international conference on transport.

"New trucks not only meet the requirements of international transport standards, but also are a completely new technical solution that will allow logistics companies to significantly reduce the cost of services provided," the company said.

The special feature of the MAN TGS 19.400 truck is the use of innovative solutions such as the robotic TIPMatic gearbox, the SmartShifting (intelligent clutch and shift control) and the special Efficient Line aerodynamic package.

The truck is equipped with a powerful economical D20 engine of the Euro 5 class, with a modern CommonRail fuel delivery system, automatic transmission, a reinforced rear air suspension, ABS disc brakes, electronic control systems and a comfortable two-berth cabin.

Earlier it was reported that MAN Auto-Uzbekistan joint venture and Uzbek UzAutoTrailer company will increase the level of localization and reduce the cost of production by expanding mutually beneficial cooperation ties with domestic manufacturers of car components, as well as entrepreneurs willing to develop their business in the Uzbek automotive industry.

MAN Auto-Uzbekistan joint venture is a manufacturer of MAN heavy-duty and passenger vehicles in the Central Asia region. The company was founded in August 2009 and is located in the Samarkand region.

The company produces modern MAN automobile equipment with a gross weight of up to 41 tons and carrying capacity of 5-30 tons. The company has mastered a wide range of equipment - dump trucks, concrete mixers, concrete pumps, water trucks, garbage trucks, watering, fire and rescue vehicles, a total of over 50 types of special machinery.

The annual production capacity of the company is up to 3,000 pieces of equipment, as well as city and intercity buses, with the possibility of increasing up to 8,000 units.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

