Asstra Russia now accredited IATA freight agent

The new status of AsstrA’s Russian branch (AsstrA Rus) as an International Air Transport Association (IATA) cargo agent guarantees the company's customers compliance with the association's standards for air transportation and maximum financial stability. Also, AsstrA specialists will be able to declare dangerous goods on their own. Direct cooperation with air carriers directly enables the corporate group to offer customers not only services with wide geographical reach but also tariff settlement without third-party markups. Currently, the company serves more than 60 destinations in Russia and more than 100 air routes around the world.

"Becoming a cargo agent of the civil aviation industry’s premier association is an honor that is difficult to achieve. A candidate is subject to an extensive list of requirements. You must provide an audited financial report for the last year and air services sales data. The applicant must have offices at the airports where they issue shipping documents and make sales. A bank guarantee for the amount of expected sales per year is also required. We set ours at 100,000 dollars,” says Anton Sejchasov, Head of the AsstrA Airfreight Department. In the future, we expect that other airlines operating flights from Moscow will join the IATA’s Cargo Accounts Settlement System (CASS). This will greatly expand the range of opportunities available to AsstrA customers."

While AsstrA accepts almost any cargo for transportation by air, some categories of goods require special treatment. Subject to relevant regulations, perishable goods, certain chemical materials, as well as oversized cargo may be shipped by air. There is also a list of certain strictly prohibited substances. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) prohibits taking corrosive, toxic, or explosive substances on board an aircraft. The AsstrA corporate group closely monitors changes in the domestic and international legal regulation of air cargo transportation to ensure safe and prompt delivery of any given product.

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG leads an international group of logistics and transportation companies from its head office in Zurich. It has an excellent reputation and more than 20 years of industry experience. The company is represented in 18 countries across the CIS, Europe and Asia.



AsstrA’s wide range of offerings includes the organization of international transportation by various modes of transport, import and export support, cargo insurance, project logistics, as well as trade, warehousing and customs services.



Thanks to wide geographical reach and cooperation with professionals, AsstrA offers optimal, attractively priced logistics solutions that take into account the needs of each client and partner.



AsstrA is a member of FIATA and ASMAP and holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certificates.

