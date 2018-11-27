Uzbek region reveals results of state property e-trades (Exclusive)

27 November 2018 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Six state properties in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan were sold over the past month for 473 million soums through the auction trades at the E-IJRO AUKSION electronic trading platform, the Samarkand Regional Department of the State Committee for Assistance to Privatized Enterprises and Development of Competition told Trend.

According to the information, over 2.35 billion soums will be invested in the new enterprises, where 92 jobs will be created.

In accordance with the resolution of the president of Uzbekistan "On Additional Measures to Simplify the Sale of State-Owned Properties and Land Rights to Business Entities", the regional department put up 21 state properties for auction on the E-IJRO AUKSION electronic trading platform at a starting price equal to 1 soum with certain investment and social obligations.

On Oct. 11, Shavkat Mirziyoyev allowed selling empty state-owned properties without estimating their value by putting them up for auction on the E-IJRO AUKSION electronic trading platform at a starting price equal to 1 soum.

The only condition for the buyer is taking certain investment and social obligations.

At the same time, a number of state-owned properties can be transferred to entrepreneurs only on the terms of a public-private partnership, in which the relevant ministry or agency acts as a state partner.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan's energy sector declining amidst growing investments (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 26 November 18:05
Uz-Tong Heung Co JSC announces tenders
Tenders 26 November 18:00
Tender for booking hotels announced in Uzbekistan
Tenders 26 November 16:55
Uzbekistan to implement four customs corridors, video surveillance systems
Economy news 26 November 16:47
Uzbekistan to raise nine modern customs terminals
Economy news 26 November 16:08
Uzbekistan's Mirziyoyev increases legal protection of creditors
Economy news 26 November 15:27
Latest
Inflation rate up in Iran
Finance 09:05
Iran financial interests depend on FATF bill – Austrian envoy
Economy news 09:05
Kazakhstan's oil&gas company sees 43% increase in net profit
Oil&Gas 09:00
Trump: US could tariff iPhones and laptops imported from China
US 08:36
Ministry: Problem with Azerbaijani wine exports to Russia solved
Economy news 08:13
Iran's Yazd produces over 2 tons of saffron
Economy news 08:11
Over 5 tons of saffron produced in Iran's Isfahan
Economy news 08:11
One killed, six injured after car plowed into New York City pedestrians
US 07:51
SOCAR: Share of local petroleum products may increase in Azerbaijan’s energy balance
Oil&Gas 07:10