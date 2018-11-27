Iran talks launching first direct train with Germany

Tehran, Iran, Nov.27

Trend:

Iranian and German authorities held fruitful talks regarding the launch of the train between the two countries, said the Islamic Republic's railway official.

Iran hopes to have its first train arrive in Germany next year, IRNA quoted the Deputy head of International Organizations Unit at Islamic Republic of Iran`s Railways Mojgan Kordbacheh as saying at the 22nd meeting of the UIC (International Union of Railways) Regional Assembly for the Middle-East (RAME) in Isfahan.

“These negotiations have been ongoing in the past two years and are now Iran and Germany are negotiating to resolve regulatory issues for launching a train between the two countries,” she said.

“The train will be launched to carry cargos from Iran to Europe and bring imported goods from Europe to Iran,” Kordbacheh said.

