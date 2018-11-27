Iran talks launching first direct train with Germany

27 November 2018 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Nov.27

Trend:

Iranian and German authorities held fruitful talks regarding the launch of the train between the two countries, said the Islamic Republic's railway official.

Iran hopes to have its first train arrive in Germany next year, IRNA quoted the Deputy head of International Organizations Unit at Islamic Republic of Iran`s Railways Mojgan Kordbacheh as saying at the 22nd meeting of the UIC (International Union of Railways) Regional Assembly for the Middle-East (RAME) in Isfahan.

“These negotiations have been ongoing in the past two years and are now Iran and Germany are negotiating to resolve regulatory issues for launching a train between the two countries,” she said.

“The train will be launched to carry cargos from Iran to Europe and bring imported goods from Europe to Iran,” Kordbacheh said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Official talks latest on Iran-Azerbaijan railway
Economy news 10:46
China, first country that banned textile raw materials` export to Iran
Economy news 09:57
Iran discloses import and export expenses
Economy news 09:52
Inflation rate up in Iran
Finance 09:05
Iran financial interests depend on FATF bill – Austrian envoy
Economy news 09:05
Qatar Airways to expand Iran flights despite sanctions
Business 03:32
Latest
Charge d'affaires: Spain supports peaceful solution of Karabakh conflict based on int’l law
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:17
Ministry: Russia's MegaFon not doing illegal activity on occupied Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Heydar Aliyev Airport can serve as hub to bring tourists from Caspian region to Spain: charge d'affaires
Tourism 11:08
Sudan denies it will follow Chad in establishing ties with Israel
Israel 11:04
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive on visit to Singapore
Russia 10:52
Tesla China sales plunge 70 percent in October
US 10:47
Official talks latest on Iran-Azerbaijan railway
Economy news 10:46
CEO: Saudi Aramco plans gas investments of $150 billion over next decade
Arab World 10:41
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:37