Toshkent Stock Exchange sees first corporate bond transaction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

At the Nov. 19-23 trade week at Uzbekistan's Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, 298 purchase and sale transactions were carried out on shares of 26 joint stock companies in the securities market, the press service of the Stock Exchange said.

As a result, 13.4 million shares worth 13.1 billion soums were sold against 18.1 billion soums last week. One transaction worth $230 million has also been carried out in the corporate bonds market.

The greatest demand in the past period was on securities of commercial banks – a 77.2 percent share in the weekly turnover or 10.3 billion soums – mainly thanks to the Ravnaq-bank PJSCB.

The average value of transactions amounted to 44.4 billion soums, while the average daily transaction size was 2.6 billion soums. The average selling price per share was 990.7 soums, and the average daily number of securities sold was 2.7 million.

Since the beginning of the year, 9,332 security and corporate bond transactions for a total amount of 584.6 billion soums have been concluded at the Toshkent RSE.

Some 8.5 billion securities of 115 issuers were used in the trades.

(8299.20 UZS = 1 USD on Nov. 27)

