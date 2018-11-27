Toshkent Stock Exchange sees first corporate bond transaction

27 November 2018 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

At the Nov. 19-23 trade week at Uzbekistan's Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, 298 purchase and sale transactions were carried out on shares of 26 joint stock companies in the securities market, the press service of the Stock Exchange said.

As a result, 13.4 million shares worth 13.1 billion soums were sold against 18.1 billion soums last week. One transaction worth $230 million has also been carried out in the corporate bonds market.

The greatest demand in the past period was on securities of commercial banks – a 77.2 percent share in the weekly turnover or 10.3 billion soums – mainly thanks to the Ravnaq-bank PJSCB.

The average value of transactions amounted to 44.4 billion soums, while the average daily transaction size was 2.6 billion soums. The average selling price per share was 990.7 soums, and the average daily number of securities sold was 2.7 million.

Since the beginning of the year, 9,332 security and corporate bond transactions for a total amount of 584.6 billion soums have been concluded at the Toshkent RSE.

Some 8.5 billion securities of 115 issuers were used in the trades.

(8299.20 UZS = 1 USD on Nov. 27)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan eyeing to quadruple agricultural export (Exclusive)
Economic News 19:01
CITIC Construction may start producing base oils in Uzbekistan
Economic News 17:35
Itochu to enter oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:11
Halliburton may establish joint venture in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:53
Tajikistan, ADB sign grant agreement helping Tajikistan reconnect to the Central Asian power grid
Tajikistan 13:19
Singapore's Universal Success Enterprises may build multibillion smart city in Uzbekistan
Economic News 12:38
Latest
Azerbaijani MPs attending PABSEC plenary session in Yerevan (PHOTO)
Politics 19:18
Uzbekistan eyeing to quadruple agricultural export (Exclusive)
Economic News 19:01
Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to buy drone
ICT 18:58
Iran eyes to continue constructive nuclear co-op with EU
Nuclear Program 18:48
US firm looking for partners in Azerbaijan’s real estate sector (Exclusive)
Economic News 18:33
METAK eyes to expand pipe production in Azerbaijan
Economic News 18:28
Ministry: Over 500 detained in operations against PKK
Turkey 17:59
Industrial exports from Iran’s Isfahan province grow by 35%
Economic News 17:54
Official: Iran reduces its dependence on oil
Oil&Gas 17:52