Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region exceeds meat export plan

28 November 2018 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
South Korean company interested in building highway in Kazakhstan
Economic News 10:30
Kazakh tenge slightly up against US dollar after decline
Finance 09:51
KazakhExport, EXIAR to support Kazakh-Russian JVs
Economic News 09:10
Which countries are main investors in Kazakhstan?
Finance 09:05
Kazakhstan, Belarus plan to produce drones together
Economic News 27 November 21:21
Kazakhstan increases coal mining by 6%
Economic News 27 November 16:01
Latest
Five metro stations to be built in Istanbul in 2019 - ministry
Economic News 12:12
Uzbekistan's Kokand Mechanical Plant to hold SPO
Economic News 12:11
Turkmenistan conducts environmental monitoring of artificial island in Caspian Sea
Turkmenistan 12:09
Fall in oil prices: good or bad for global economy?
Oil&Gas 11:59
Turkmenistan preparing tender on gas chemical complex construction
Tenders 11:52
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11:51
UK government, Bank of England to spell out no-deal Brexit risks for economy
Europe 11:42
Election day in Georgia: polling stations are open for 3,5 million voters
Georgia 11:38
SOCAR Fugro seeking partners for new oil&gas projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:37