OIC Helal EXPO 2018 starts in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

OIC Helal EXPO 2018 started in Istanbul on November 29, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The ministry noted that the exhibition will last until December 2.

Halal food manufacturers are taking part in OIC Helal EXPO 2018, the ministry stressed.

The ministry noted that delegations of OIC member countries will take part in OIC Helal EXPO 2018.

An international exhibition of halal products was held in Istanbul on November 23, 2017.

