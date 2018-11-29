OIC Helal EXPO 2018 starts in Istanbul

29 November 2018 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

OIC Helal EXPO 2018 started in Istanbul on November 29, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The ministry noted that the exhibition will last until December 2.

Halal food manufacturers are taking part in OIC Helal EXPO 2018, the ministry stressed.

The ministry noted that delegations of OIC member countries will take part in OIC Helal EXPO 2018.

An international exhibition of halal products was held in Istanbul on November 23, 2017.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan preparing to participate in World Expo 2020
Turkmenistan 14:17
Two planes fail to land at Istanbul airport
Turkey 11:07
Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul
Turkey 10:58
Five metro stations to be built in Istanbul in 2019 - ministry
Economy 28 November 12:12
Tashkent hosting first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products
Economy 28 November 10:56
OIC to hold 7th Ministerial Conference on role of women in development
Arab World 28 November 10:16
Latest
Armenian soldiers in occupied Karabakh unhappy with fundraising for Hayastan Fund
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:46
Azerbaijan, UK eager to expand co-op (Exclusive)
Economy 19:30
New persimmon processing enterprises to appear in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 19:18
Azerbaijani pipe producer eyes to start exports to Israel
Economy 18:38
Ankara Mayor's Office opens tender for insurance services
Tenders 18:32
Uzbekistan to promote textile industry in Russia
Economy 18:11
Iran to nationalize robotic pharmacy technology
ICT 18:00
Tajikistan government reviews prognosis of main macroeconomic indicators for 2020 and main parameters for 2021-2022
Tajikistan 18:00
Kyrgyz MPs again offer to ban smartphones in schools
Kyrgyzstan 17:56