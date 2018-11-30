Hungary may help in sale of traditional Azerbaijani goods in Europe: ambassador (Exclusive)

30 November 2018 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Parliament adopts Azerbaijani state budget for 2019
Business 12:36
Hungary welcomes Azerbaijani investments in tourism, logistics: envoy (Exclusive)
Economy 12:15
President Aliyev congratulates Salome Zurabishvili on election as Georgian president
Politics 11:17
Azerbaijani state communications operator opens tender to buy DSLAM equipment
Tenders 11:15
Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Mexico
Politics 10:17
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:01
Latest
Oil price running out of OPEC's control, Iran sanctions to become harder - analyst
Oil&Gas 12:53
Parliament adopts Azerbaijani state budget for 2019
Business 12:36
Panama's ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:26
Turkmenistan, EBRD mulling co-operation strategy
Finance 12:25
Hungary welcomes Azerbaijani investments in tourism, logistics: envoy (Exclusive)
Economy 12:15
IMF announces Kazakhstan's next year growth forecast
Economy 12:06
Transmashholding supplies new electric locos to Uzbekistan
Economy 11:58
Turkey’s exports grow by over 10% in October
Economy 11:57
Turkish president approves prototype of first domestic car
Economy 11:50