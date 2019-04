Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

The World Bank (WB) expects the Azerbaijani economy to grow by 3.5 percent in 2020, and by 3.7 percent in 2021, Trend reports referring to the WB’s Europe and Central Asia Economic Update on April 5.

The forecasts for the growth of the Azerbaijani economy increased by 0.2 and 1 percentage points, respectively compared to the previous report.

