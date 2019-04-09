German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce presents book on Azerbaijani economy

9 April 2019 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce presented the book "Marketing Analysis Azerbaijan 2019" in Baku, Trend reports.

Tobias Baumann, executive director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, said at the book’s presentation that the book contains information on the development stages of various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy.

"We spent about two years on this project and we are pleased with the results," Baumann said.

The executive director noted that the book also focuses on Azerbaijani-German relations and their development.

Moreover, head of Market Analysis and Communication Nigar Bayramli also gave some information on the book. She noted that the book covers 14 sectors of the Azerbaijani economy.

"The book describes current trends and projects, as well as opportunities for the German economy," she said.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover of the country with Germany amounted to $1.44 billion in 2018. Over $780 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Germany.

To date, Germany’s investments in Azerbaijan’s economy have reached $555.8 million. Today, over 200 companies with German capital operate in Azerbaijan.



