Baku Textile Factory looks to expand co-op with Germany

11 June 2019 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan increases oil production in May, fulfills OPEC+ obligations
Business 14:09
Azerbaijan implements project to support development of female entrepreneurship
Economy 13:23
Construction of Children's Rehabilitation Center to begin in Azerbaijan’s Gabala
Society 12:58
Azerbaijani minister: transport sector to continue rapid growth (PHOTO)
Business 11:07
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Economy 11:05
Industrial production grows in Baku
Economy 11:01
Latest
Turkmenistan participates in Regional USAID Program on Logistics
Central Asia 14:52
Iranian official calls US sanctions on petrochemical industry a political show
Business 14:49
Kazakhstan's role as container transfer hub from China to EU increases
Economy 14:43
Iran calls for domestic production of sanctioned auto parts
Business 14:41
Oil edges above $62 as OPEC cuts counter growth concerns
Other News 14:41
Number of flights slightly decreases in Turkey
Turkey 14:35
Ford denies it is in the self-driving slow lane
Other News 14:16
Azerbaijan increases oil production in May, fulfills OPEC+ obligations
Business 14:09
Iran imported 2,500 tons of paper
Business 14:02