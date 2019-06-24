Uzbekistan to hold UN’s FAO conference

24 June 2019 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The 32-nd regional conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Europe will be held in Uzbekistan on May 5-7, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan will host this event for the first time.

The agreement to hold the conference was reached in Rome on June 23 in the framework of the 41st session of the FAO Conference, where the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khojaev participates.

Uzbekistan became a member of the FAO in 2001. In 2014, a representative office was opened in Tashkent.

FAO's strategic goals are to contribute to the fight against hunger, increase the fertility and stability of agriculture, forestry and fish farming, and reduce poverty in rural areas.

