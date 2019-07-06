Uzbek, Russian PMs to hold talks in Moscow

6 July 2019 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev will meet in Moscow on July 10, Trend reports with reference to press service of the Russian government.

They heads of governments will discuss trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation issues.

As expected, Abdulla Aripov and Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Government Maxim Akimov will visit Regional Management Center in the Moscow Region, Federal Tax Service, and the office of the Russian IT holding Mail.ru Group.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets will open the Uzbekistan Pavilion at the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy after its restoration.

Recently Dmitry Medvedev visited Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the Russian Prime Minister met with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and also took part in a meeting of the Russian-Uzbek intergovernmental commission.

Following the meeting, a large package of bilateral agreements was signed.

