National Depository Center of Azerbaijan greatly increases assets

8 July 2019 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

In 2018, the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan increased total assets by 73.9 percent, Trend reports with reference to the audited report by Baker Tilly Audit Azerbaijan CJSC.

The center’s total assets amounted to 29.478 million manats. In the asset structure, long-term assets compared to 2017 decreased by 1.4 percent, reaching 3.117 million manats. Fixed assets in the form of real estate and equipment amounted to 464,487 manats.

Intangible assets, slightly increasing, reached 2.286 million manats. The volume of investment property decreased by 4.1 percent, to 343,946 manats. The deferred income tax asset amounted to 21,362 manats. The volume of investments compared to 2017 remained unchanged – 1,585 manats.

The volume of short-term financial assets decreased by 3.6 times, reaching 694,650 manats. The volume of cash and balances in bank accounts increased significantly over the year by 2.3 times to 25.583 million manats. Other current assets decreased by 3.4 times, reaching 82,225 manats.

The volume of short-term liabilities increased almost 2.3 times, reaching 23.233 million manats. Accounts payable amounted to 25,622 manats.

The total capital increased by 2.8 percent, reaching 6.218 million manats. The growth was observed due to an increase in the volume of capital reserves by 5.3 percent, up to 3.39 million manats. The authorized capital remained unchanged at 2.7 million manats. Retained earnings amounted to 128,052 manats.

The operating income of the center decreased by 29.3 percent, reaching 2.596 million manats. Expenditures also, in turn, decreased by almost 32 percent, reaching 2.532 million manats. As a result, operating profit amounted to 64,678 manats.

Financial income of the center amounted to 169,134 manats. After deducting income tax in the amount of 62,675 manats, net profit amounted to 170,136 manats.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on July 8)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Methanol production growing in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:40
Broiler production company closes in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:21
Azerbaijan to repair 1,500 kilometers of railway in near future
Economy 7 July 19:35
Bloomberg: SOFAZ sells office center in Milan
Business 7 July 14:58
Grain harvest continues in Azerbaijan
Business 7 July 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev: Our main goal is to restore our territorial integrity
Politics 6 July 21:13
Latest
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:52
In jab at U.S., China vice president says world cannot shut China out
China 09:50
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 8
Finance 09:43
Methanol production growing in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:40
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Iran tanker detention by Britain was threatening act, minister says
Iran 09:28
Broiler production company closes in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:21
Somalian Al-Shabaab executes at least 10 for alleged espionage
World 08:23
Around 27 people dead as bus falls into drain in north India
World 07:42