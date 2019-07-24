Iran to expand domestic rail equipment production

24 July 2019 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 24

Trend:

Iran Railways (RAI) is looking to increase production of rail equipment and expand the export to more foreign countries, head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Saeed Rasouli told Trend.

"In general, no country can provide all of its needs completely but we should reach a production level that reduces our dependency on imports and the rail industry should continue to develop despite sanctions or international problems," he added.

"At the moment we have no problem in producing good quality cargo and passenger wagons. The self-propelled locomotive is being produced in Iran by cooperation with Hyundai. The national production volume is increasing and we hope to reach a level of self-sufficiency," he said.

"There is a possibility to produce freight and passenger locomotives in the country and today our passenger trains are completely produced by MAPNA Group and we have 150 locomotives in the network, while the production of freight wagons and their transportation continues," he noted.

Rasouli recently attended the International union of railways (UIC) conference where he held bilateral meetings with officials from Turkey, Jordan and Syria during the event.

The official expressed Iran's readiness to export engineering services to the mentioned countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran announces details of power trade at energy exchange
Economy 09:23
Manufacturers in Iran use official foreign currency rate to import sugar
Finance 23 July 18:40
Inflation rate reaches 40% in Iran
Economy 23 July 18:01
Iran ready to construct Shalamcheh-Basra railway
Economy 23 July 17:57
Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now
Other News 23 July 17:48
Iranian minister clarifies issue related to 1B euro loss from state budget
Finance 23 July 17:43
Latest
EBRD talks spheres of interest in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 09:30
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of tools
Tenders 09:30
Azerbaijan’s Gunay Bank issues loans worth over 150M manats
Economy 09:27
Iran announces details of power trade at energy exchange
Economy 09:23
China to supply locomotives to Uzbekistan
Economy 09:17
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply greatly
Business 09:15
Children under 2 should have "zero screen time": Aussie health experts
World 08:53
4 dead in aircraft crash in Mexico
World 08:26
At least 2 killed, 16 injured in blast in Pakistani city near Afghan border
World 08:00