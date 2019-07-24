Iran to expand domestic rail equipment production

Tehran, Iran, July 24

Trend:

Iran Railways (RAI) is looking to increase production of rail equipment and expand the export to more foreign countries, head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Saeed Rasouli told Trend.

"In general, no country can provide all of its needs completely but we should reach a production level that reduces our dependency on imports and the rail industry should continue to develop despite sanctions or international problems," he added.

"At the moment we have no problem in producing good quality cargo and passenger wagons. The self-propelled locomotive is being produced in Iran by cooperation with Hyundai. The national production volume is increasing and we hope to reach a level of self-sufficiency," he said.

"There is a possibility to produce freight and passenger locomotives in the country and today our passenger trains are completely produced by MAPNA Group and we have 150 locomotives in the network, while the production of freight wagons and their transportation continues," he noted.

Rasouli recently attended the International union of railways (UIC) conference where he held bilateral meetings with officials from Turkey, Jordan and Syria during the event.

The official expressed Iran's readiness to export engineering services to the mentioned countries.

