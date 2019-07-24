VTB Bank Azerbaijan issues loans worth over 200M manats

24 July 2019 21:03 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan’s Gunay Bank issues loans worth over 150M manats
Economy 09:27
VTB Bank Azerbaijan opens tender to buy software
Tenders 23 July 10:29
Bankruptcy institution needed in Azerbaijan
Finance 22 July 17:21
Total assets of VTB Bank Azerbaijan increase
Economy 22 July 14:16
Value of problem loans of VTB Bank Azerbaijan decreases
Economy 20 July 17:51
VTB Bank Azerbaijan intends to increase volume of loan portfolio
Finance 19 July 19:46
Latest
Violence main cause of humanitarian needs in DRC: UN envoy
Other News 21:27
Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of new military facility (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 21:04
Winners in EYOF Baku 2019 backstroke, freestyle swimming competitions named
Society 20:25
Azerbaijani president awards group of people engaged in work with youth and sports
Politics 20:17
Azerbaijani spectator talks positive atmosphere during EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 19:56
Azerbaijani swimmer reaches finals in EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 19:56
Azerbaijani judoka victorious at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 19:44
Winners of EYOF Baku 2019 artistic gymnastics competitions among women awarded (PHOTO)
Society 19:35
UK coach: Wonderful national gymnastics arena, strong rivals at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 19:19