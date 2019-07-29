Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan sign border demarcation protocol

29 July 2019 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Working groups of the Uzbek-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan held a meeting in Bukhara, Uzbekistan from July 22-28, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The parties reviewed the proposals for the project demarcation line of the State border at its individual sites and agreed at subsequent meetings to present recommendations.

As reported, the negotiations were held at a high level and in mutual understanding.

At the end of the meeting, the heads of the delegations Tulkin Abdullayev (Uzbekistan) and Mamed Mamedov (Turmenistan) signed the final Protocol.

