Iran exports 150 tons of eggs to Iraq daily

29 July 2019 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 29

Trend:

Although Turkey was the only regional rival to Iran regarding export of eggs, now countries like Ukraine and Azerbaijan have also entered the market, an official at Mihan Central Union of Producers of Egg-Laying Hens, Mohammad Moradi said.

"Ten containers of eggs [from Iran] are being exported to Iraq on a daily basis," Moradi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Currently, the average daily export of eggs to Iraq is 150 tons," he said.

Moradi said that in some days the amount of exports reaches 200 tons, adding that after the World Health Organization (WHO) certified the eggs from Iran to be clean from bird flu, the neighboring countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan asked for import of eggs from Iran.

Since May, Iran has been exporting more than 10,000 tons of eggs to Iraq and Afghanistan under the supervision of the State Veterinary Organization," Moradi said.

Referring to the reason for stopping export of eggs to Iraq several times, he said that for a short time, the Iraqi government paused the imports due some domestic issues, but had to resume them because of rise in prices and demands.

"The price of exported eggs to Iraq is determined by Iraqi government," he said.

"The profit of export of eggs is small, and Iran's main goal is to maintain the foreign export market," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil falls on worries over growth outlook, positive news on Iran
US 09:47
Number of Iranian tourists in Georgia drops by 50%
Economy 09:36
Iran exported 141,000 tons goods via Bileh Savar border
Economy 09:23
Second British warship enters the Gulf
World 28 July 22:37
Iran threatens to drop more nuke commitments if interests not guaranteed
Iran 28 July 20:22
Loans of Iranian banks to industrial and mining sectors increase
Business 28 July 19:01
Latest
Russia, US buy gas processing products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:58
Azerbaijan's ASE Express reveals freight traffic on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Economy 09:57
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan sign border demarcation protocol
Economy 09:53
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender to buy equipment
Tenders 09:53
Oil falls on worries over growth outlook, positive news on Iran
US 09:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 29
Business 09:44
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down
Economy 09:40
Number of Iranian tourists in Georgia drops by 50%
Economy 09:36
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30