Turkey's revenues from car exports increases by 5%

5 August 2019 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In July 2019, Turkey's revenues from car exports increased by 5 percent compared to July 2018, and amounted to $2.9 billion, Trend reports referring to Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB) of Turkey.

The exports of cars from Turkey to France grew by 28 percent and amounted to $386 million in terms of value, according to the OIB. In July 2019, exports of cars from Turkey to Poland increased by 71 percent, while exports to Spain, Belgium and Slovenia fell by 20 percent, 11 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

The OIB notes that in January-July 2019, Turkey's income from car exports decreased by 5 percent and amounted to $18.2 billion.

Turkey is the sixth largest car manufacturer in Europe. The country is assembling cars of the Ford, FIAT, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN brands. In addition, the country produces buses of such local brands as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan ranks first in tourist flow to Georgia
Tourism 13:59
Turkey's trade with BSEC countries decreases
Economy 13:24
Turkey’s trade with Iran drops by more than $240M in June
Economy 13:18
Turkey’s trade with D-8 countries decreases
Economy 13:00
Turkey, Uzbekistan to jointly attract investment in tourism
Tourism 12:58
Over 20,000 ships passed through Dardanelles in 2Q2019
Oil&Gas 12:24
Latest
Action plan on 7th Summit of Co-op Council of Turkic-speaking states in Baku approved
Politics 16:22
Uzbek glass factory extends tender for purchase of tin
Tenders 16:18
Kazakhstan and Jordan talk cooperation expansion
Economy 16:07
IGB to close all pending issues in September and start construction
Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team ranks second at Cadet World Championship in Sofia
Society 15:52
Trump calls on U.S. lawmakers to pass gun background check law
US 15:50
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 15:39
Escalation of US – China trade dispute raises gold prices
Finance 15:24
EU Commission warns of significant disruption from hard Brexit
Europe 15:19