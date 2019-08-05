Turkey's revenues from car exports increases by 5%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In July 2019, Turkey's revenues from car exports increased by 5 percent compared to July 2018, and amounted to $2.9 billion, Trend reports referring to Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB) of Turkey.

The exports of cars from Turkey to France grew by 28 percent and amounted to $386 million in terms of value, according to the OIB. In July 2019, exports of cars from Turkey to Poland increased by 71 percent, while exports to Spain, Belgium and Slovenia fell by 20 percent, 11 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

The OIB notes that in January-July 2019, Turkey's income from car exports decreased by 5 percent and amounted to $18.2 billion.

Turkey is the sixth largest car manufacturer in Europe. The country is assembling cars of the Ford, FIAT, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN brands. In addition, the country produces buses of such local brands as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

