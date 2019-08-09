Overhaul of ASCO's Mardakan vessel completed (PHOTO)

9 August 2019 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Overhaul of the Mardakan towing vessel of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has been completed, Trend reports referring to ASCO.

According to the company, repair work was carried out at the Bibiheybat Shipyard.

The windlass, water-oil coolers, ten pumps, air cylinders, piping system, watertight doors, windows, power management and protection systems, and other mechanisms were repaired.

Moreover, during the repair, the cabins and crew lounges, dining rooms and bathrooms were renovated.

According to ASCO, upon completion of the overhaul, the ship successfully passed marine tests.

