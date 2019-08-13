Russian airline opens direct flight to Uzbekistan

13 August 2019 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 13

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Russian airline IrAero will launch a direct flight Krasnoyarsk (Russia) - Fergana (Uzbekistan) from September 12, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the air carrier.

The flights will be operated on Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft on Thursdays. Departure is at 9:20 (GMT +7), and return flight is scheduled at 11:40 (GMT +5), with travel time 3 hours 20 minutes. The cost of the one-way ticket starts from $198.12.

The air carrier notes that this direction is popular. Since the spring, aircraft from Russian Irkutsk have started to fly to this Uzbek city.

So far, there is only one flight operating from Krasnoyarsk to Uzbekistan, with arrival in Tashkent. Flights are operated once a week by Uzbekistan Airways.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, AIIB to implement joint projects in Afghanistan
Economy 15:09
Russian plant to modernize copper production in Uzbekistan
Economy 12:43
Kazakhstan begins exporting gasoline after ban lifting
Oil&Gas 12:19
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China to launch transport corridor
Economy 11:54
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles intends to manufacture cars in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:18
Egyptian companies invited to invest in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:44
Latest
U.S. President Trump asked Japan PM to buy farm products
Other News 15:26
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded with Order of Friendship of Russia
Politics 15:19
Petkim increases output
Oil&Gas 15:16
Uzbekistan, AIIB to implement joint projects in Afghanistan
Economy 15:09
Chernomortransneft JSC to reconstruct Grozny-Baku oil pipeline
Oil&Gas 15:01
Import of aviation fuel to Georgia increases
Oil&Gas 14:40
London climate change protesters daub Brazilian embassy blood red
Other News 14:40
Almost 140 people seek medical assistance after riots in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 14:30
WB to continue rendering technical assistance to Georgian gov't (Exclusive)
Economy 14:15