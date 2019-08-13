IFC to expand co-op with Uzbekistan in energy sector, agriculture (Exclusive)

13 August 2019 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

To support greater private sector participation in Uzbekistan, International Financial Corporation (IFC) intend to expand operations with Uzbekistan in areas such as energy, manufacturing, services, and agriculture business, IFC Country Officer for Uzbekistan Zafar Khashimov told Trend in an interview.

In the financial sector, IFC focus on financial institutions engaged in lending and leasing operations to support small- and medium-sized enterprises, microfinance, agribusiness, and food processing.

"Together with the World Bank, we are also supporting Uzbek government’s privatization programs in the banking and chemicals sectors. We also stand ready to support the government in establishing a strong pipeline of public-private partnerships," Khashimov noted.

There is great potential in the power, transport, healthcare, and education sectors of Uzbekistan—and public-private projects can help realize that promise.

"We welcome Uzbekistan’s wide-ranging reforms to boost the economy and we are committed to supporting the reform agenda by expanding our activities in the country," Khashimov said.

To help improve the investment climate and remove barriers to greater private sector investment, IFC and the World Bank have already worked closely with the government to develop a new tool called the Country Private Sector Diagnostic. It identifies constraints to creating markets and unleashing private investment in selected areas.

The diagnostic shows Uzbekistan can create private-sector-led, export-oriented economic growth by reforming and modernizing promising sectors, such as air transportation, information and communication technology, chemicals, and horticulture.

"Ultimately, I am a big believer in the future of Uzbekistan. The country has taken bold steps to remake its economy and create opportunities for its people. And as that process continues, IFC will be here to help," he stated.

Recently Trend reported that IFC may take part in modernization of Syrdarya TPP

IFC—a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries. The Bank Group has set two goals for the world to achieve by 2030: end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity in every country.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, AIIB to implement joint projects in Afghanistan
Economy 15:09
WB to continue rendering technical assistance to Georgian gov't (Exclusive)
Economy 14:15
Russian airline opens direct flight to Uzbekistan
Economy 14:12
Russian plant to modernize copper production in Uzbekistan
Economy 12:43
Kazakhstan begins exporting gasoline after ban lifting
Oil&Gas 12:19
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China to launch transport corridor
Economy 11:54
Latest
Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits foremost military units (PHOTO)
Society 21:15
Dead migrant found on rubber boat by AFM
World 20:02
Fourth stage of “Sniper Frontier" contest held (PHOTO)
Society 19:29
Huawei braced for US sanctions and will thrive under pressure, predicts expert
World 19:05
Foreign power was behind cyber attack on Czech ministry: Senate
World 18:18
Kremlin: Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan summit to be held when presidents’ schedules permit
Politics 17:09
U.S. President Trump asked Japan PM to buy farm products
Other News 15:26
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded Russian Order of Friendship
Politics 15:19
Petkim increases output
Oil&Gas 15:16