Belarus to increase food supplies to Turkmenistan

22 August 2019 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan Amandurdy Ishanov met with the Ambassador of Belarus Oleg Tabanyukhov, Trend reports referring to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

Following the talks, specific agreements were reached on further expanding the supply of Belarusian food products to Turkmenistan, the information reads.

The parties also discussed matters revolving around the further development of joint trading houses in Ashgabat and Minsk.

More than 130 bilateral documents forming the legal framework of multifaceted cooperation have been signed between the two countries.

In recent years, Belarus has been supplying mainly value-added goods to Turkmenistan, such as trucks, special vehicles, tractors, road-building equipment, pharmaceuticals, woodworking products and agricultural products.

