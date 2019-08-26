Azerbaijani company Brot Baku talks on plans to open company store

26 August 2019 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani company conducts survey on bread quality
Economy 18:26
Azerbaijani company Brot Baku working on new varieties of bakery products
Economy 17:32
Azerbaijani food company eyes to enter foreign markets
Economy 23 August 17:33
Azerbaijani company to reconstruct Bavarian restaurant in Baku
Economy 22 August 11:04
PMD Group to construct entertainment complex in Azerbaijan's south
Economy 22 August 10:49
PMD Group carries out reconstruction work in large facility in Baku
Economy 21 August 18:07
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited social service center for the elderly
Politics 22:19
Russian president congratulates Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Politics 22:12
Amount of investments of Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs disclosed
Economy 22:03
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva presented with Quran at Bibiheybet shrine
Politics 22:00
Liabilities of AzmikroInvest LLC down by almost 30%
Finance 21:55
Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of orphanage-kindergartens and joined festivities for children
Politics 21:27
Mehriban Aliyeva’s attention to Veliko Tarnovo city perceived by Bulgarians as something great - rector of Veliko Tarnovo University
Politics 20:04
Georgia develops new project in field of trade
Finance 19:32
Turkmenistan interested in cooperating with Singapore in textile industry
Economy 19:26