Suez to propose Operations and Maintenance Contract for wastewater services in Sumgayit

27 August 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

French Suez Group will propose Operations and Maintenance Contract for wastewater services in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city, the company told Trend.

"Regarding our collaboration with AZERSU, our know-how transfer, training and technical innovations contract is still on-going. We are developing advanced solutions such as automated meter reading, electrochlorination (disinfection of the water using salt), sensors and supervisory system, which will be fully ready in mid- 2020," said the company.

Besides, Suez said it is executing a consultancy services contract, which will allow the company to propose a detailed Operations and Maintenance Contract of 5 year duration for the management of water and wastewater services in the city of Sumqayit.

"Hopefully, we will begin that contract from July 2020, once the consultancy services contracts end and the negotiation of the Operations and Maintenance contract is completed and all authorizations obtained. This contract will be a pilot with the objective to demonstrate the efficiency of a partnership between AZERSU and SUEZ to improve the services for the population. Perimeter and duration could be extended in the future," said the French company.

SUEZ Group operates on five continents, on which the company harnesses all its desire for innovation to achieve an efficient and sustainable management of resources throughout the world. The company supports its customers as they change from a linear model, which over consumes resources, to a circular model, aiming to recycle and recover them for future use.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army holds military training (VIDEO)
Politics 26 August 23:01
Russian president congratulates Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Politics 26 August 22:12
Liabilities of AzmikroInvest LLC down by almost 30%
Finance 26 August 21:55
Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of orphanage-kindergartens and joined festivities for children
Politics 26 August 21:27
Mehriban Aliyeva’s attention to Veliko Tarnovo city perceived by Bulgarians as something great - rector of Veliko Tarnovo University
Politics 26 August 20:04
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization’s profit decreases
Finance 26 August 19:04
Latest
Forest fires across Israel, firefighting planes deployed
Israel 09:19
19 states, District of Columbia, sue Trump administration over migrant detention
World 08:39
Hong Kong protests fuel buyer interest in luxury Australia, New Zealand homes
World 08:23
J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
World 07:55
Malta rescues 73 migrants
World 06:58
New cancer therapy to heat, destroy tumors excels in clinical trial
World 06:15
15 killed in NW Syria attacks: UN
World 05:57
3 dead, 7 missing after ferry heading to Cameroon sinks
World 05:10
Governing coalition breaks down in Romania
World 04:38