Agriculture lending increases in Kazakhstan

28 August 2019 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Major company of Kazakhstan to increase glass manufacturing
Economy 13:33
Kazakhstan approves action plan for creation of quality and safe products
Economy 12:26
Kazakhstan to launch assembling of Russian helicopters
Economy 11:59
Nearly $60M to be allocated for tourism development in South Kazakhstan
Tourism 10:59
Spheres of interest for cooperation of European business with Kazakhstan revealed (Exclusive)
Economy 27 August 21:02
Kazakhstan to increase trade turnover and oil extraction volumes
Economy 27 August 18:33
Latest
Singapore company plans to introduce plasma technologies in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:10
Pasha Kapital's assets almost doubles
Finance 14:07
Innovations important for development of all sectors of economy - minister
ICT 14:06
Iran to take third step if no progress achieved in JCPOA discussions with European side
Iran 14:03
Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry facilitates declaration filing procedure
Economy 13:56
India intends to invest in number of industries in Uzbekistan
Economy 13:55
Record rains in southern Japan cause floods, kill two
Other News 13:52
Hassan Rouhani: Iran shall use potential of its neighboring countries
Iran 13:51
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks of Georgia increases
Finance 13:51