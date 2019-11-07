European Commission reveals its projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

7 November 2019 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan may boost investment flow from EU through co-op with EPCA (Exclusive)
Business 12:20
Turkey-Uzbekistan trade turnover up by over $70M in September 2019
Turkey 11:13
Epsilon announces increase in gas flow in Uzbekistan’s fields
Oil&Gas 09:32
EBRD reveals forecast for Uzbekistan’s GDP growth in 2020
Business 6 November 18:37
Criminal punishment for violation of rules of stay abolished in Uzbekistan
Tourism 6 November 17:41
Uzbekistan prepares public-private partnership projects worth $6.8B
Business 6 November 17:21
Latest
Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates oil workers on 70th anniversary of Oil Rocks
Politics 12:31
U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue
US 12:30
SOCAR Methanol to purchase insulation materials via tender
Tenders 12:24
Turkey-Tajikistan trade turnover down by over $70M in 9 months 2019
Turkey 12:22
Uzbekistan may boost investment flow from EU through co-op with EPCA (Exclusive)
Business 12:20
Henri Hub prices to face renewed downside pressure in 2020
Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkmenistan Airlines to establish new flight direction
Business 12:12
Housing prices continue increasing in Kazakhstan
Business 12:07
Georgian education minister resigns
Georgia 11:59