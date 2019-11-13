UAE investments in Azerbaijani economy exceed $2B

13 November 2019 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

The UAE investments in the Azerbaijani economy amounted to $2.1 billion, UAE Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori told reporters following the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

"The issues related to the supply of Azerbaijani agricultural products to the UAE and other Gulf countries were discussed at the meeting,” the minister added. “The current trade turnover between our countries is low - about $265 million. It should be increased.”

“The issues on renewable energy, as well as Azerbaijan’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai were discussed,” Mansoori said.

The issues of expanding the economic cooperation between the countries were discussed during the meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation.

This is the seventh meeting of the intergovernmental commission of the two countries. The previous meeting was held in April 2017 in Dubai.

The co-chairmen of the commission are the ministers of economy of Azerbaijan and the UAE.

Presently, the countries actively cooperate in many spheres of trade and economics.

More than 30 documents on cooperation in priority spheres, in particular industry, construction, trade, agriculture, communications and transport, were signed.

Over 250 UAE companies operate in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani minister talks on rules for obtaining unemployment insurance
Society 21:10
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends International Gala marking 30th anniversary of International Paralympic Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 21:04
Special rep of UN Sec-Gen arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:52
Azerbaijan determines income and expenditure of Unemployment Insurance Fund’s budget for 2020
Society 20:47
Azerbaijani president receives Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
Minister: Azerbaijan's Unemployment Insurance Fund’s budget forecasted at over $75M
Economy 20:27
Latest
Azerbaijani minister talks on rules for obtaining unemployment insurance
Society 21:10
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends International Gala marking 30th anniversary of International Paralympic Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 21:04
Turkmenistan discussing prospects for cooperation with Germany's Deutsche Bank AG
Business 20:53
Special rep of UN Sec-Gen arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:52
Azerbaijan determines income and expenditure of Unemployment Insurance Fund’s budget for 2020
Society 20:47
Azerbaijani president receives Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
Minister: Azerbaijan's Unemployment Insurance Fund’s budget forecasted at over $75M
Economy 20:27
Azerbaijan sets subsistence minimum
Business 19:41
Azerbaijan sets criterion of need
Business 19:41