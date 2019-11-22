EU aims at supporting Turkmen private business

22 November 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting was held in the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (UIET) with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian, Trend reports with reference to the UIET.

The parties considered the possibility of implementing joint projects affecting various sectors of the economy.

The meeting participants noted the need for the exchange of expert skills in the fields of agriculture, high technology, environmental protection and the use of renewable energy sources.

The EU special representative emphasized the importance of the new “EU’s Central Asia Strategy,” the report said.

The issues of trade and economic cooperation, preparation for the first EU-Central Asia economic forum, which is scheduled to be held in Kyrgyzstan in early 2020, were discussed.

Dozens of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkmenistan receive consultations within the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) program funded by the EU.

The program aims at introducing best practices in such key sectors of the economy as agribusiness, construction, transport, textile, tourism, manufacturing industry and services.

The EBRD invested 280 million euros in various sectors of the Turkmen economy as part of 72 investment projects throughout the country.

EBRD shareholders include 67 countries, the EU and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

